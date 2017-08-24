Mum of journalist killed, Kim Wall, pays tribute to daughter: 'She gave voice to the weak' Kim Wall's mum has paid tribute to her daughter, who has been confirmed dead after going missing on 10 August

The mother of journalist Kim Wall, who was recently confirmed dead after going missing following a submarine trip in waters off Denmark with the vessel's designer, Peter Madsen, has paid a touching tribute to her daughter on Facebook. Kim, who was visiting the submarine for an article, was last seen alive on 10 August, and Danish police are reportedly planning on charging Mr Madsen with her murder.

Mr Madsen's submarine was found and salvaged after it sank

Posting to Facebook, Kim's mum Ingrid wrote: "It is with boundless sorrow and dismay that we received the news that the remains of our daughter and sister Kim wall have been found… The tragedy has not only affected us and the other family, but friends and colleagues all over the world. During the horrific days since Kim disappeared, we have had countless evidence of how loved and appreciated she was, as well as human and friend as a professional journalist. From all corners of the world, evidence of Kim's ability to be a person that makes a difference."

We are deeply saddened to learn that Kim Wall is reported to have died. She was beloved by our community. Our thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/YZrGum8jHD — Columbia Journalism (@columbiajourn) August 22, 2017

Ingrid continued: "She has found and told stories from different parts of the globe, stories that must be written. Kim travelled for several months in the south pacific to let the world know what is happening to the population on the islands that sink as a result of atomsprängningar. She allowed us to come to the earthquake Haiti, to the torture chamber of idi amin in Uganda and the minefield in Sri Lanka. She gave voice to the weak, vulnerable and marginalised people. That voice was long overdue. It's not gonna happen now."

READ: Man attacks several people in Finland

Mr Madsen originally claimed that he had dropped Kim off safely near Copenhagen, and later changed his story to say she had died in an accident on the submarine, and that he had buried her at sea. Kim's death has raised questions about safety for freelance journalists, with her friend Sruthi Gottipati writing for the Guardian: "It's a chilling reminder that women's safety can't be shrugged off as a problem specific to developing countries, as if the west is immune to misogyny."