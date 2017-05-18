Further details released about Prince Harry's visit to Singapore and Sydney in June Prince Harry will have a busy time during his visit to Singapore and Sydney!

Kensington Palace have revealed more details about Prince Harry's exciting trip to Singapore and Sydney in June this year. According to the palace's official Twitter page, the Prince will attended an AFA (Action for AIDS) reception while in Singapore before taking part in an iftar, the breaking of the fast during Ramadan. He will also take part in the Royal Salute Cup in order to raise funds for Sentebale.

While in Sydney, the fifth-in-line to the throne will officially launch the fourth Invictus Games, which was originally created by Prince Harry for wounded veterans to take part in various sporting competitions. The original statement confirming that the Prince planned to visit Singapore and Sydney was released in early May, and read: "His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales will make visits to Singapore and Sydney in early June… In Sydney, Prince Harry will attend events to celebrate the city’s hosting of the 2018 Invictus Games, the international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women founded by the Prince in 2014."

Prince Harry has a hectic schedule before leaving on his trip, including attending the wedding of his sister-in-law Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton and her fiancé, James Matthews. His partner, Meghan Markle, will also be attending the wedding. The Suits actress touched down in the UK from Canada for the special occasion on Tuesday, and was reportedly driven straight to Kensington Palace to reunite with Harry. The pair will be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who will act as pageboy and bridesmaid at the wedding. Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together at the Audi Polo Challenge in early May, where they were snapped sharing a kiss.