Prince Harry arrives at Pippa Middleton's wedding: see photos

Prince Harry arrived at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews without his girlfriend Meghan Markle. The Suits actress is believed to have chosen not to join her boyfriend at the ceremony at St Mark's Church to avoid any of the focus being taken from the bride and groom, but will be joining Harry at the wedding reception hosted at the Middleton family home on Saturday afternoon. Harry, 32, looked dapper in a suit and smart morning suit, complete with a blue tie, and happily smiled and chatted to fellow guests as he awaited the start of the ceremony.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Prince Harry arrived with brother Prince William at Pippa Middleton's wedding

As HELLO! exclusively revealed in April, Meghan had requested time off from filming her hit TV show to join Harry at the wedding reception. She also supported her boyfriend as he played in the Audi Polo Challenge at Ascot earlier in the month, which was seen to be a sign that their relationship has become more serious.

Harry instead arrived at the wedding with his brother, Prince William. The pair walked the short distance to the church together, ahead of Pippa and James' ceremony. They will soon be joined by William's wife Kate, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were acting as page boy and flower girl respectively. Harry and Meghan will be among 300 guests attending the reception at the Middleton's family home in Bucklebury, seven miles away, following the church service.

For all the best photos and coverage of Pippa's big day, stay tuned to hellomagazine.com and pick up the souvenir edition of HELLO! magazine out on Monday.