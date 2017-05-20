Kate arrives at church with her children to see sister Pippa Middleton marry Prince George and Princess Charlotte are pageboy and bridesmaid at the wedding

From early on Saturday morning, huge crowds had gathered to witness the arrival of famous guests at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. And shortly before 11.30am came the moment they had been waiting for as the Duchess of Cambridge, and her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted at St Mark's Church in Englefield, moments ahead of the bride. There was great excitement as the family and the rest of the wedding party waited at the entrance of the church, with the public eager to catch their first glimpse of Pippa and Kate – and, of course, get the chance to see George and Charlotte in their wedding best.

Much had been made of what Kate would wear to her sister's wedding, and the style icon didn't disappoint, dressed in peach dress by Alexander McQueen and a matching fascinator. Prince George, ready for his role as pageboy, looked very smart in a white shirt, brown satin shorts, long white socks and white shoes, while bridesmaid Charlotte was adorable in a little white dress with a pink sash, and a flower headband in her hair. All the bridesmaid and pageboy outfits were bespoke commissions by Pepa & Co. Bride Pippa, meanwhile, looked picture perfect in an romantic lace wedding gown by Giles Deacon, and carried a bridal bouquet by Lavender Green, comprsied of peony, sweet pea, astilbe, freesia, waxflower, green bell and alchemilla mollis.

The wedding ceremony was scheduled to begin at 11.30am, and guests had begun arriving at the intimate parish church around an hour beforehand. Groom James arrived at the venue around an hour early to greet guests, alongside his groomsmen and his brother, Spencer Matthews. Pippa and James asked Rev. Nick Wynne- Jones, the resident priest at St Mark's, to officiate the ceremony. Following the wedding, the newlyweds and their guests will travel the seven miles to the Middleton family home, where the reception is being held.

Pippa has had a large glass marquee erected in the garden, which is surrounded by 18 acres of beautiful land. The gorgeous glass marquee is thought to have cost around £100,000. A source told HELLO! that Pippa was keen to marry near to her family home, saying: "Pippa is a traditional girl and wanted to marry close to home. There is no particular significance with May 20 – it is just the date that they have decided on."

For all the best photos and coverage of Pippa's big day, stay tuned to hellomagazine.com and pick up the souvenir edition of HELLO! magazine out on Monday.