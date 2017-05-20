Prince Harry drives back to London to collect girlfriend Meghan Markle for Pippa’s wedding reception The royal is attending Pippa and James’ reception with girlfriend Meghan, reports say

Following the wedding ceremony of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on Saturday, Prince Harry drove from Berkshire to London to pick up his girlfriend Meghan Markle for the wedding reception. A source told People that the Prince would travel back to London after the church service to collect Meghan before attending the reception together. It is thought that Harry and Meghan, who have been dating since last summer, did not want their relationship to take attention away from Pippa’s big day. Photographs on the Mail Online show Prince Harry driving his car following the ceremony, presumably to pick up Meghan, who was an hour-and-a-half away in London according to reports.

Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle

Prince Harry arrived at Pippa and James’ wedding with his brother Prince William. The royals were dressed smartly in morning suits and appeared relaxed as they walked along the country lane to St Mark’s church in the village of Englefield. After the ceremony, the wedding party gathered outside the church to congratulate the bride and groom. Before the big day, there was speculation that Suits actress Meghan would not attend the church service, with some reports talking about a ‘no ring, no bring’ policy. However, these new reports do suggest that Harry will be joined by Meghan at the evening reception.

Actress Meghan Markle is reported to be attending Pippa's wedding reception

The wedding reception is being held at the Middleton family home. In the build up to the wedding this week, a huge ‘crystal palace’ glass marquee has been built in the grounds at the back of the home at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire. A grand 350 guests are expected to celebrate the marriage of Pippa and James in a lavish party. The Daily Star reports that the reception will be a Scottish-themed party going on until the early hours with a five-star menu featuring recipes from Pippa’s own cook book.

