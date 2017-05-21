Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle arrive at Pippa’s wedding reception together! The couple smiled as they drove to the evening party together at Bucklebury Manor

Meghan Markle did go to the ball after all! Prince Harry and his American actress girlfriend were photographed arriving together at the evening wedding reception of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on Saturday. The couple smiled as Harry drove Meghan to the festivities at the Middleton family home, Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire, to celebrate the marriage of Pippa and James. Harry had earlier been spotted driving away from the afternoon champagne reception at Englefield House in his dark grey Audi, to collect Meghan before the evening event.

Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle

Suits actress Meghan was noticeably absent from the marriage service at St Mark’s church in nearby Englefield village, which was said to be a small service for close friends and family. Royal fans were wondering if Meghan, who has been dating Harry since last summer, would join Harry for the reception. However, the pair did attend together and arrived at the party in time to watch a fantastic flyover display by a World War II Spitfire plane. The Mail reports that reception guests enjoyed playing games of ping pong.

READ: Where was Meghan Markle during Pippa Middleton’s wedding?

Loading the player...

On Tuesday, E! News revealed that Meghan had arrived in the UK to attend Pippa’s wedding. The actress was driven straight to Kensington Palace to stay with Prince Harry. HELLO! learned last month that Harry's American girlfriend had requested time off from May 15 through to May 22. Her return to England comes just two weeks after she and the Queen's grandson, 32, attended their first public event together at the Audi Polo Challenge. A day later, Meghan returned to the polo field to cheer on her Prince and his brother William. While at the charity game, Meghan and Harry were photographed kissing in next to their car.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle were spotted kissing recently

It appears that Harry and Meghan’s relationship is becoming more serious and all eyes are now on the couple to see if marriage is on the cards. Should they marry, Harry and Meghan may opt for a lower key service than William and Kate. Being second in line to the throne, Harry may choose St Paul’s Cathedral over the grander Westminster Abbey for his big day. His mother Diana, Princess of Wales married at St Paul’s. The Prince was incredibly close to his mother, and marrying his number one love Meghan at the same church would be a fitting tribute.