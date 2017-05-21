Kate mirrors scene from her own wedding as she helps sister Pippa Middleton with her veil The strikingly similar photos show the sisters tending to each other’s dresses

In a scene reminiscent of her own wedding six years ago, Duchess Kate was spotted helping her sister Pippa Middleton adjust her veil before her wedding ceremony on Saturday. Bending down carefully to put Pippa’s veil in perfect place, the photograph showed almost a mirror image of when Pippa tended to Kate’s wedding gown in 2011. Pippa was maid of honour to Kate when she married Prince William and many will remember the picture which showed her carrying the Duchess’ train. Walking along the red carpet into Westminster Abbey, Pippa slowly walked behind sister Kate and lifted her exquisite Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress. The two photos are almost identical and show tender moments between two famous sisters on their special days.

Sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton help each other on their wedding days

While Kate required help with her dress train at her wedding to William, Pippa’s full tulle veil needed a little repositioning over her beautiful Giles Deacon gown before she walked down the aisle to marry financier James Matthews. Dressed in a light pink dress and matching fascinator, the Duchess played her sisterly role perfectly, tending to Pippa’s outfit to ensure she looked flawless for her ceremony.

Newlyweds Pippa and James kiss surrounded by their sweet bridal party

It was a busy few hours for Kate, who was also in charge of her children Prince George, three, and Princess Charlotte, two. The gorgeous pair were bridesmaid and pageboy for aunt Pippa, along with six other children in the young bridal party. Kate certainly had her hands full helping the bride and keeping the children in line. Pippa had opted for flower girls rather than asking Kate to be bridesmaid, perhaps due to Kate’s already busy role as mum.

Pippa and James wave as they celebrate their wedding

Following the ceremony, newlyweds Pippa and James jumped into a vintage car, bound for a champagne reception at Englefield House, followed by an evening dinner and party at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire. Once there, Pippa and James celebrated with their loved ones in a bespoke glass marquee, installed in the back garden of the family home especially for the happy occasion. A further 200 guests joined the happy couple for the evening celebrations, which was an adult-only party. Prince William and Kate no doubt enjoyed having a night off parenting duties and enjoyed the celebrations with family and friends too.

For all the best photos and coverage of Pippa's big day, stay tuned to hellomagazine.com and pick up the souvenir edition of HELLO! magazine out on Monday.