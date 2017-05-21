Prince George takes after dad William as the sweetest pageboy ever! Prince William’s son George looked just like his dad as pageboy to Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton looked beautiful at her wedding to James Matthews on Saturday, but there was one other little star who caught the attention of photographers – gorgeous three-year-old Prince George. The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was a pageboy on the big day and looked very smart in his ivory double-breasted shirt and silk knickerbockers. As he smiled cutely for the cameras, there was an uncanny resemblance to his father Prince William who was pageboy at the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson back to 1986.

Prince George waves from the car at Pippa Middleton's wedding

Just four at the time, William looked adorable dressed in a sailor suit and straw boater hat, getting up to mischief by pulling funny faces at the bridesmaids and covering his face with his hands. This weekend, royal fans wondered if perhaps his son George, who is four in July, has inherited his dad’s cheeky streak. After the wedding ceremony on Saturday, George was seen getting a little telling off by mum Kate as the bridal party waited outside the church. The Mail showed a video clip in which George appeared to accidentally tread on Pippa’s dress train, perhaps resulting in the firm words from mum. There were more endearing photos showing George smiling from a car window.

A young Prince William as pageboy for uncle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

There certainly is a striking similarity between William and George, with both young boys coping remarkably well with the public attention and cameras at a young age. Kate, meanwhile, looked to have her hands full at the church, looking after her two children George and Charlotte, two, as well as helping chaperone the other six pageboys and bridesmaids. The Duchess also helped her sister Pippa to put her veil in place before walking down the aisle, so it was a busy morning for the royal. Prince William was spotted arriving with his brother Prince Harry to attend the ceremony.

Prince William age four with the Royal family

