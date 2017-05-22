Duchess Kate joins the Queen and royal family at Chelsea Flower Show The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie attended Pippa Middleton's wedding on Saturday

Fresh from attending the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton, Kate went back to royal duties on Monday, making an appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Queen and Prince Philip at the first day of the annual event held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Kate, 35, was her pretty self in a striking green mid-length dress, adorned with a white floral print. She wore her brunette hair up in a stylish side-sweep ponytail and accessorised with emerald drop earrings and nude court shoes.

Kate looked stunning in a green floral dress

Other members of the royal family also in attendance included Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and Princess Eugenie, who, alongside her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, was also a guest at Pippa's wedding on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra made up the royal party at the Chelsea outing.

Kate attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday's opening

On arrival, the Queen, 91, and Prince Philip, 95, were greeted by the President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Sir Nicholas Bacon. The royals were shown around the gardens and saw displays including the RHS Greening Grey Britain Garden 2017 by Professor Nigel Dunnett. Set within an urban landscape, the garden features a tower block and street art for the first time at Chelsea.

The royals also viewed the Sir Simon Milton Foundation Garden, inspired by 500 years of Covent Garden and its famous flower market, the Wedgwood Conservatory, celebrating the historic link between the company and the RHS, and lastly, the BBC Radio 2 'Feel Good Gardens' which aim to demonstrate the uplifting effect and sensory experiences of gardens. After touring the beautiful display, the royals attended a private reception.

A host of celebrities turned out for the opening day, including Gemma Arterton, who posed with Terra Firma's Guy Hands. Dame Judi Dench, Vanessa Feltz, Kirstie Allsopp, presenters Piers Morgan and Charlotte Hawkins, and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Brendan Cole and Anton Du Beke were also in attendance.

Gemma Arterton and Guy Hands were in attendance

The Queen is a regular at the Chelsea Flower Show. Established in 1913, the event has become one of the world's greatest showcases for horticultural excellence, attracting 165,000 visitors each year. Last year Prince William and Kate made their debut appearance at the event, attending together for the first time as a couple. They joined Prince Harry, who is another show regular, Prince Andrew and Andrew's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.