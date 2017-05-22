Prince Albert of Monaco given sweet early Father's Day present - see it here! Prince Albert posed with his 'Best Dad' shirt - see the photos

Prince Albert of Monaco couldn't contain his smile after he was gifted a football shirt which read "Best Dad" on the back at the weekend. The father-of-four posed with his wife, Princess Charlene, as the pair welcomed the Monaco FC players at the Monaco Principality Palace with their young son, Prince Jacques.

The two-year-old prince wore a football shirt which read 'Jacques' on the back as the family posed with football club. His twin sister Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès, wasn't present at the event, but little Jacques was in good company as he met the professional footballers. Prince Albert recently opened up about raising his twin toddlers, and gave advice to George and Amal Clooney, who are currently expecting twins. He told People magazine that he advises: "Strong coffee and easy reading. George should pour himself a good cup of coffee each morning. I know that sounds pretty standard but it's really, really important."

Prince Albert smiled with his gift

He also recommended A Dad's Guide to Twins by Joe Rawlinson, which he described as "really helpful". Speaking about raising his twins, he added: "Fortunately for Charlene and for me, [sleep] was never really an issue. Gabriella and Jacques were relatively good sleepers from the start. Of course, there were — still are — nights where they have to be in the bedroom with us. I know it seems very common sense, but having a separate room — in our case a nursery — or even a separate area prepared makes it easier for both parents to get some sleep in turns."

Little Jacques wore a football shirt with his name on the back

Following the twins' births back in 2015, Albert told People: "[Fatherhood] changes your outlook. You learn to think more ahead. I kind of knew I would be evolving. Other fathers told me that, and it's true. You have to take your time, take advantage of every moment you can because it goes by so quickly."