Princess Beatrice, mum Sarah Ferguson and Queen Rania of Jordan make stylish trio at Cannes Film Festival

Every year a host of A-listers descend on Cannes to attend the annual film festival and on Sunday, Queen Rania of Jordan, Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson added a touch of royalty to one offering. The trio were guests of honour at a fashion show and auction for Diesel's Child At Heart collection, a collaboration with Fashion For Relief charity. Proceeds raised went to Save The Children.

Queen Rania, 46, was a vision in white, wearing a floor-length ivory silk dress that featured a cinched in waist and buttons down the skirt. Fellow royal Princess Beatrice showed off her svelte figure in a midnight blue patterned skirt and a chiffon top, while mum Sarah pulled out all the stops, wearing an emerald green evening gown. Queen Rania was honoured at the event and took to Twitter to write: "Humbled to receive a humanitarian award from Fashion for Relief, which is supporting Save the Children's Every Last Child Campaign this year."

Former BHS owner Sir Philip Green also attended with his wife Tina and daughter Chloe, ex star of Made in Chelsea. Princess Beatrice, 28, was also seen chatting to Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio. A score of supermodels walked the catwalk on the night, including Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Natalia Vodianova and Naomi Campbell.

While Beatrice and her mother Sarah have been lapping up the sunshine in Cannes, the Princess' younger sister Eugenie was back in the UK attending Pippa Middleton's wedding. Pippa and her fiancé James Matthews said "I do" on Saturday in Berkshire. Prince George and Princess Charlotte acted as a pageboy and bridesmaid at the wedding, while mum Kate read a prayer at the service. Prince William and Prince Harry also made up the royal guest list.