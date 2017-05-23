Prince William releases statement on Manchester terror attack The Duke of Cambridge said that he was "shocked and saddened" by the terror attack

Prince William has released a statement on the horrific terror attack in Manchester on Monday night. Speaking for himself, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, the second-in-line to the throne said that they were "shocked and saddened" by the tragic incident.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, William said: "Like everyone, Catherine, Harry and I are left shocked and saddened by the tragedy that unfolded in Manchester overnight. Hundreds of friends, parents, children, and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send our thoughts to them all. We also send our thanks to the people of Manchester for their display of strength, decency, and community that is an example to the world."

Prince Charles also released a message to the Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, which read: "My wife and I were so profoundly shocked to learn of the truly dreadful event which took place in Manchester last night. That such a large number of people, including so many young concert-goers, lost their lives or have suffered so much in this appalling atrocity is deeply distressing and fills us with intense sadness. Words cannot adequately express what so many families must be feeling at this incredibly difficult time and our most heartfelt sympathy is with all those who have so tragically lost loved ones or who have been affected in some way."

At least 22 people have been confirmed dead and another 59 injured after a bomb was detonated near the foyer of Manchester Arena as fans exited an Ariana Grande concert. James Cordon led the tributes with a video message. "It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight," he said. "And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight."