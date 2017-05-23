The Duchess of Cambridge is revealed as the artist behind Pippa Middleton’s wedding drawing The talented Duchess added an extra sentimental touch to the order of service at her younger sister’s wedding

The order of service at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding on Saturday was beautifully decorated with an intricate drawing of St Mark’s Church, the very place the happy couple got married. And it has now been revealed that the artist behind the stunning illustration was none other than Pippa’s older sister, Kate. The Duchess, who studied art history at the University of St Andrews, impressed the wedding crowd with her creative abilities – and quite rightly so. According to The Sun, Reverend Nick Wynee-Jones, who married the happy couple, described it as: "A lovely piece."

Kate drew St Mark's church on the order of service at Pippa's wedding

The stunning drawing can be seen on the order of service

This isn’t the first time Kate has demonstrated her artistic talents. A keen photographer, the 35-year-old has unveiled some beautiful portraits in the last few years, including pictures of her two young children, Prince George, three, and two-year-old Charlotte, to mark landmark events, such as their birthdays.

Kate, who wore a striking peach Alexander McQueen dress with a matching fascinator on the big day, ensured that everything went smoothly on Pippa’s big day. The doting sister was pictured helping to adjust the bride’s train as she made her way into the church, while her maternal side kept a close eye on the pageboys and bridesmaids.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews got married on Saturday 20 May

At one point, Kate was seen shepherding the adorable boys and girls down the church path, and turned around just before walking into St Mark's, making a 'shush' sign with her hand. It seemed Kate had her hands full as she made sure her children were on their best behaviour and their outfits still in place. Bridesmaids Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French and Avia Horner, and pageboys Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire and William Ward also made up the bridal party.

Kate kept a close eye on the adorable bridesmaids and pageboys

Following the 40-minute church ceremony, wedding guests joined the happy couple for a reception at Englefield House, where Pippa's dad Michael Middleton and James' father David Matthews gave short speeches. Guests were also treated to sweet and savoury canapés made by Fiona Cairns, the pastry chef behind Prince William and Kate's wedding cake.