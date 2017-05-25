The Queen arrives at hospital to meet young victims of Manchester terror attack The monarch visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Thursday

The Queen has arrived at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet with young victims of Monday's terror attack in the city. The monarch arrived at around 11.30am at the hospital, where 14 young victims are being treated – five of them in critical care. She is also due to meet some of the staff who worked tirelessly throughout the night in the aftermath of the atrocity.

It comes on the same day that the NHS confirmed that 116 people have been admitted to hospital in total, in relation to the incident. Of those, 75 were still in hospital as of Thursday morning, 25 in critical care. The Royal Manchester Children's Hospital is treating 14 under-16s.

Among the young patients visited by the Queen in their hospital beds was 15-year-old Millie Robson, from Co Durham, whose mother Marie was by her side. She also spoke to 14-year-old Evie Mills, from Harrogate, and her parents Karen and Craig, and 12-year-old Amy Barlow, from Lancashire, with her mother Kathy.

On Tuesday, the Queen paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack, and praised the emergency services for their professionalism and care. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, she said: "The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert. I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

"I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care. And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity. ELIZABETH R."