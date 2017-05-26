See the card William and Kate have chosen to send royal fans after Princess Charlotte's birthday Princess Charlotte turned two on 2 May

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent individual thank you notes to well-wishers after Princess Charlotte celebrated her second birthday on 2 May. The front of the card featured the official birthday portrait, which was taken in April by Duchess Kate at their home in Norfolk. The note inside read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for the message you so kindly sent to Princess Charlotte on the occasion of her second birthday. It was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated."

The young royal was first introduced to the public on the day she was born, 2 May 2015, and like her older brother Prince George the images of the tiny infant were captured by the world's media. And to mark the young royal's second birthday, Kensington Palace released a new picture. "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," the palace announced. "TRH would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received & hope that everyone enjoys this photograph as much as they do."

The photograph showed the youngest member of the royal family dressed in a pretty yellow cardigan with a blue satin bow on her head, while happily playing in a garden as she gazed thoughtfully towards the camera. For Charlotte's first birthday, Kate treated royal fans to a set of portraits which were taken at Anmer Hall, the family's country home in Norfolk. One of the photos showed her pushing her walker across a lawn, wearing an adorable pink cardigan, dress and matching bow.

Last weekend, Princess Charlotte almost stole the show as she arrived at St Mark's Church for her aunt Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding. Along with her brother Prince George, the young royal had a very important role as flower girl. Making her way into the church to watch her aunt tie the knot, the crowds cooed over the two-year-old, who was dressed sweetly in an ivory silk dress with a large satin bow, while wearing a cute flower crown.