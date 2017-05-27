Prince Harry meets Barack Obama at Kensington Palace to discuss Manchester attack

Former President Barack Obama met with Prince Harry at Kensington Palace on Saturday to discuss the recent terrorist attack in Manchester. During the visit, the 44th president of the United States offered his sincerest condolences to the victims and support to those still recovering. In addition, the powerful men talked about a variety of other vital subjects, including: their respective foundations, support of veterans, conservation, empowering young people and mental health, a cause that Harry has been fiercely promoting alongside his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry and Barack Obama meet at Kensington Palace Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

Kensington Palace released a photo of Barack and Harry smiling in the sunshine as they posed at the palace. The 55-year-old politician and 32-year-old royal looked dapper, both wearing dark tailored suit jackets over open shirts. "They discussed a range of shared interests…” Kensington Palace said in a statement on their social media pages, “They also discussed this week's terrorist attack in Manchester, with President Obama offering his condolences to the victims and support for those recovering from injuries." Following the meeting, Barack tweeted: "Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack."

Barack Obama plays a round of golf at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland Photo: Robert Perry/Getty Images

On Friday, Barack had arrived in Scotland for his first ever visit and part of his European trip. While there, the former U.S. leader enjoyed a round of golf at St. Andrews. Barack also stopped in Berlin before jetting off to London to see Harry, where he delivered a poignant message to Manchester alongside Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In a video shared by Angela’s office, Barack is seen saying: "As the father of two daughters, I am heartbroken by the extraordinary tragedy that has occurred in Manchester. To all the families who have been affected, to all those who are still recovering, to those who have lost loved ones, it's unimaginable to think about the cruelty and the violence that the city of Manchester has suffered."

Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel Photo: Steffi Loos/Getty Images

Prince William addressed the horrific bombing, via a Kensington Palace statement, on behalf of his wife Kate, brother Harry and himself: “Like everyone, Catherine, Harry and I are left shocked and saddened by the tragedy that unfolded in Manchester overnight. Hundreds of friends, parents, children, and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send our thoughts to them all. We also send our thanks to the people of Manchester for their display of strength, decency, and community that is an example to the world."

The terrible incident, which took place at Manchester Arena, killed 22 and injured more than 59 after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the end of an Ariana Grande concert. Police later confirmed that the bombing was a terrorist attack.