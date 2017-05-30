Andrea Casiraghi in rare snaps with adorable children – see the cute photos! Andrea Casiraghi held his son Alexandre's hand at the event

Andrea Casiraghi made an appearance with his wife Tatania Santa Domingo and their adorable children – Alexandre, four, and India, two, in the pits of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday. Princess Caroline's son looked happy and relaxed and he held his son's hand on the summery day. The family looked simply adorable together as they all wore matching shades, and the little siblings wore matching red and white outfits.

Andrea and Tatiana were snapped with their children

During their visit, Alexandre and India were snapped meeting a Star Wars' Storm Trooper, and were encouraged to pay attention to the character by Tatiana. Following the birth of their second child, Tatiana opened up to Nine in the Mirror about being a mum. She said: "There's so much [that has changed] that I don't even know where to start, I guess I don't put myself first anymore. You feel so complete. There's definitely none of that anxiety you have the first time around, but I am a lot more tired," blaming it on "running around after the first one".

At the race, Andrea then joined his uncle, Prince Albert, and Princess Charlene to congratulate the winners of the race. Prince Albert looked to be in good spirits as he laughed while the winners sprayed champagne at each other. The heir to Monaco's throne has been busy as of late as he and his wife Princess Charlene also recently welcomed Monaco's FC players at the Monaco Principality Palace with their son, Prince Jacques.

Alexandre and India were introduced to a Star Wars character

Speaking on the day, Charlene said: "This is a remarkable achievement for the team and an inspiration for our young people in the Principality... Jacques was keen to join us and he loves running around in his AS Monaco shirt so it was great to be able to introduce him to the team on this special occasion. He was fascinated by the trophy - just like all of us in fact!"