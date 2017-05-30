The Crown gets royal seal of approval from the Queen Actress Claire Foy plays the Queen in the Netflix drama

The Crown has been given the royal seal of approval from the Queen, it has been reported. Her Majesty is said to be a huge fan of the popular Netflix drama, which documents the early years of her reign and her marriage to Prince Phillip. According to the Sunday Express, the show was recommended to the Queen by her son and daughter-in-law, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who allegedly organised special screenings of the show at Windsor Castle. A senior royal source told the publication: "Edward and Sophie love The Crown."

The insider added: "It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film. They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them. Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatised."

Written by Peter Morgan and directed by Stephen Daldry, the ten-part Netflix series sees Claire Foy take on the role of the monarch, while former Doctor Who star Matt Smith plays Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby portrays the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret. The period drama follows young Elizabeth II as she becomes Queen after the devastation of World War II, and sees the royal face up to the challenges of a being a mother, a wife, a sister and a monarch.

Another member of the Royal Family who also loves the show is the Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie. Earlier this month, Eugenie told the audience at the China Exchange in London: "I did watch a couple of episodes of The Crown. It is filmed beautifully. The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can’t speak for everyone but that’s how I felt when I watched it."