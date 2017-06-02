Princess Charlene visits new mums: 'We have to support each other'

From one mother to another— Princess Charlene celebrated Mother's Day in Monaco on Sunday, 28 May, by visiting new mums and their newborns at the maternity ward of the Princess Grace Hospital, where she welcomed her own children — Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella back in 2014. During her outing, Prince Albert's wife noted that the special holiday isn't easy for everyone and that she was "very affected" by the recent Manchester terror attack, which claimed the lives of 22 individuals including children.

Charlene visited new mothers and their newborns at the hospital Photo: Eric MATHON / Palais Princier

"We have to support each other within our communities and, especially at this time, those for whom Mother's Day is a painful one," Charlene, 39, told Monaco Life. "I am so blessed to have two such beautiful and happy children but I have many children around the world that I cherish and so when I see what happened in Manchester my heart is crying with those families who lost a precious loved one."

The royal was "very affected" by the Manchester terror attack Photo: Eric MATHON / Palais Princier

After a ceremony blessing Monaco's newest arrivals, the mum-of-two paid tribute to the Manchester victims by placing white roses on the altar of the hospital's chapel and observing a moment of silence. Following her visit to the hospital, Charlene joined her husband and royal family members at the Grand Prix. The stylish royal changed out of her elegant black dress into a red summer frock by Akris,which she accessorised with a black ribbon as a sign of solidarity for the victims.