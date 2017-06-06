Prince Charles given huge hug by 8-year-old royal fan on farm visit Prince William and Prince Harry's father was given a tour of the farm by Jimmy Doherty

A young fan broke with royal protocol as she spontaneously hugged Prince Charles during his visit to a farm on Monday. Skye Skillen, an eight-year-old girl, had no qualms in breaking the rules as she reached out and wrapped her arms around her idol. The sweet moment was captured on camera, and Charles couldn't help but grin as he embraced the youngster back.

The future King, 68, was visiting Jimmy's Farm in Ipswich as patron of The Rare Breeds Survival Trust. He was given a tour of the farm by the Trust's new president, celebrity farmer and writer Jimmy Doherty. As the Prince was shown a group of chickens, he was introduced to the enthusiastic little girl.

Prince Charles was given a tour of Jimmy's Farm

Later speaking to the Press Association, Skye's mother Tina Dranowski said: "She gave him a cuddle and then she asked him if he wanted to stroke one of the chickens and he did. He gave her a hug and he was smiling." Dina added: "I asked 'Why did you hug him, Skye?' and she said 'Because he's the best'. She likes the royals. She was a bit excited. I think she just wanted to meet him. She's quite a cuddly, friendly child, very outgoing."

During his visit in Suffolk, the Prince learnt how the farm is helping to protect some of the nation's rare breeds of livestock. Since Jimmy and his wife Michaela took on the farm in 2002, the couple have re-established breeds such as the Essex Pig, once virtually extinct. The early days of their ventures were captured on BBC documentary series Jimmy's Farm. The TV star has since featured on Channel 4 show Jamie And Jimmy's Friday Night Feast with his childhood friend Jamie Oliver.