Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik celebrate upcoming 50th wedding anniversary with their 8 grandchildren

A few days shy of their golden wedding anniversary, Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik of Denmark celebrated their marriage surrounded by their loved ones. The royal couple was joined by their eight grandchildren — Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena — in addition to their sons Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim and their respective wives, Princess Mary and Princess Marie, as they unveiled their gift to one another — a new statue called the "Miss Fredensborg."

The Danish royals gathered to watch the Queen and her Prince of almost 50 years unveil their anniversary gift to one another Photo: Royal Family ©

The family gathered in a private part of a park at Fredensborg Palace on Monday, June 5 where the Queen and her husband pulled the drapes off the sculpture, which was designed by Prince Henrik. Cousins Josephine and Athena, who stole the show earlier this year their grandmother’s birthday celebration, were inseparable once again during the engagement. The family clapped in unison after Margarethe and Henrik unveiled the statue. As the royals posed for photos in front of the palace’s new piece of art, Prince Henrik, who married Her Majesty on June 10, 1967, placed a tender kiss on his wife’s forehead.

WATCH THE FAMILY CELEBRATE THE ROYALS' ANNIVERSARY BELOW