Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has given royal watchers a glimpse into her luxurious living room. Ahead of her milestone 40th birthday, Victoria has posed for a series of portraits at Haga Palace in Stockholm, proudly offering fans a sneak peek of her home. The future queen looked immaculate, wearing white trousers and a matching blouse. She completed her pristine look with white stilettos and had her hair swept into her signature neat bun.

One photo showed Victoria leaning against a sofa, as a grand marble fireplace, candelabras and a mahogany coffee table can be seen in the background. In another picture, Victoria stood at the entrance of another room; a majestic glass chandelier can be spotted in the distance. A total of five portraits were released ahead of Victoria's 40th birthday, which falls in mid-July.

The royal family and the nation will celebrate with full force on Friday 14 July and Saturday 15 July. Proceedings will kick off on Friday morning with a Te Deum thanksgiving service at the royal chapel, where Victoria's immediate family, representatives of the government and royal court staff will be in attendance. A reception will then be held in the palace gardens and at noon, numerous gun salutes will be fired.

Victoria's young children Princess Estelle, five, and Prince Oscar, one, who she shares with husband Prince Daniel, will no doubt be on hand to help celebrate their mum's birthday. On Friday, the birthday celebrations will continue with evening activities in Borgholm city. On Saturday, Victoria and Daniel, and Victoria's parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, will be on hand to greet well-wishers at Solliden Palace.