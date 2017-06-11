Prince William plays with adorable Mia Tindall at the polo - see the photos! The Duke of Cambridge had fun with his second cousin in the sunshine

Prince William showed his fun side on Sunday when he played a game of chase with his second cousin Mia Tindall. The daughter of royal Zara Tindall and her husband Mike looked to be having a ball as she ran around a field playing with the Duke of Cambridge. William had earlier been playing polo at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury and after the match the Prince took time to catch up with family, who had been enjoying the event’s funfair.

William looked relaxed as he chatted to his cousin Zara and her husband Mike, who were there with their three-year-old daughter Mia. Also in the group were Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn with their two children Savannah, six, and Isla, five. The children seemed to be having a fantastic time larking around with their parents. Mia particularly attracted attention for her very cute dress, which had the slogan “dreaming of flowers in New York” written across the front.

The Duchess of Cambridge was not present at the polo, likely at home with her and William’s children Charlotte and George. Next weekend is busy for Kate, who is set to attend the Land Rover BAR Roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre on Friday. Then on Saturday it is the annual Trooping The Colour parade for the Queen’s official birthday, in which Prince William is riding.

William and Kate, who are due to visit Poland and Germany this July, have spoken about the importance of family and keeping a normal, stable environment for their children. William recently told GQ magazine: "I could not do my job without the stability of the family. Stability at home is so important to me. I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world and that is so important to both of us as parents.” He added: "I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don’t want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there. The media make it harder but I will fight for them to have a normal life."