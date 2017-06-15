Loading the player...

The Queen sends heartfelt message to Grenfell Tower victims Her Majesty, 91, also paid tribute to the bravery of firefighters

The Queen has sent a touching message to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, sending her condolences and prayers to those who have lost loved ones. The statement was released on the royal family's official website from Her Majesty and Prince Philip, reading: "My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire and the many people who are still critically ill in hospital."

The royal couple also praised the fire services who were at the scene of the west London fire within minutes. "Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others," the statement read. "It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event."

Loading the player...

Firefighters were called to the 24-storey residential block in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Twelve people have been confirmed dead after the fire spread through the building and 34 people remain in hospital, 18 of whom are in critical condition. Dozens of families have been displaced, while police have warned that the number of deaths is expected to rise.

Twelve people have been confirmed dead following the blaze

In the wake of the fire, Londoners have rallied to show their support by donating clothes, food, water and other necessities to the victims. A number of celebrities have also offered help; Jamie Oliver said victims were welcome to eat at his restaurant in nearby Westfield shopping centre, while Adele and her husband Simon Konecki attended a vigil at Grenfell Tower on Wednesday night. Rita Ora also visited the site and helped sort through donations for families. Tamara Ecclestone and Jeremy Clarkson, meanwhile, were among those who donated clothes, toiletries and other items to help those affected by the fire.