Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry send donations to Grenfell Tower fire victims The royal trio said they were 'keen to offer their immediate support'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are among those who have shown their support for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, by donating to an emergency appeal fund. The royal trio have sent a donation to the Evening Standard's emergency appeal for the Dispossessed Fund, urging others to follow suit.

In a statement issued to the newspaper, a Kensington Palace spokesman said: "The tragedy at Grenfell Tower has left a number of local people in need of urgent assistance. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are pleased the Evening Standard's Dispossessed Fund has immediately swung into action. As residents of the local area they are keen to offer their immediate support."

Police say the number of fatalities is expected to rise

The publication launched the appeal in the wake of Wednesday morning's fire. All proceeds received on the online emergency appeal will go to those affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy. So far 12 people have been confirmed dead and 34 injured, 18 of whom are in critical condition. Police have said that the death toll is expected to rise.

Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry's donation came as the Queen released a statement, sending her thoughts and prayers to the fire victims. The statement, sent on behalf of Her Majesty and Prince Philip, read: "My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire and the many people who are still critically ill in hospital. Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others. It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event."

For more information visit cafdonate.cafonline.org/2205#/DonationDetails.