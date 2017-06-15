Princess Madeleine of Sweden celebrates Prince Nicolas' 2nd birthday The Swedish royal, 35, shared the gorgeous portraits on Facebook

Happy second birthday to Prince Nicolas of Sweden! The little boy's proud mum Princess Madeleine has shared a gorgeous set of photos on her Facebook account, showing Nicolas smiling as he prepares to blow out his birthday candle. "Happy 2nd Birthday Sweet Nicolas!" wrote Madeleine. "We couldn't have wished for a kinder and warm-hearted boy."

The Swedish royal palace also shared additional official portraits on their website, revealing that the photoshoot took place at the family's Stockholm home. The pictures won the seal of approval from royal watchers around the world, who took to Facebook in their droves to comment on little Nicolas. "Handsome young man! In a few years, these blue eyes will break hearts," one fan wrote. "Happy birthday little angel! The kindness of your mum and dad is all over your happy face! God bless you all!" another commented.

Nicolas is the second child of Princess Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill, who also have a three-year-old daughter Princess Leonore. The family are based in London for businessman Chris' job, but regularly travel back to Sweden to see their royal relatives and to carry out engagements. They relocated to England in August 2015, shortly after Nicolas was born.

Businessman Chris has previously admitted that his daughter Leonore can be a handful, while his son is a little softie. "They are two different individuals," Chris told Expressen. "Nicolas is a soft little guy. Leonore is dominant and a determined little girl." Madeleine has also previously told the Swedish news outlet: "Nicolas has always loved books! So when you cannot find him, he's sitting with a little book… It's very fun, so he will probably be a bookworm!"