Princess Diana's brother reflects on sister's 'bravery' and 'love for children'

Charles Spencer honored his late sister, Princess Diana's charitable legacy at a fundraising gala held at her family home at Althorp Estate on Wednesday. The event hosted by Princes William and Harry's maternal uncle honored the Diana Award charity, which celebrates young people following in her footsteps.

Lady Kitty Spencer’s father paid homage to his older sister, who was tragically killed in a car accident nearly 20 years ago. He said in a statement (via People), "I have always championed The Diana Award, from the moment it was raised as a possibility in the grim days after my sister's death. It so clearly chimed with her love for children and young people, and reflected her bravery in fighting for good causes – a gift that she possessed from a very early age."

Charles Spencer honored his late sister during a special gala Photo: Getty Images

Seventy-five guests including Pamela Anderson and actor Craig McGinlay attended the event, which called for a reflection on the Princess of Wales' legacy. "Twenty years on, she is still touching hundreds and hundreds of lives through her legacy," said Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award. "It made me even more conscious of the responsibility that we have in continuing her legacy. Not that we shy away from that, but I was more aware of how much we have a huge responsibility to make sure people continue to remember her — and that what she lived by continues to be remembered."

Aside from the gala, the Althorp Estate, which was Diana’s family home, will host the "Walking in her Shoes" exhibit for the legacy award winners who received special honors from Princes William and Harry. Last month, the royal brothers presented awards to 20 young students who like the Princess, have shown immense compassion and kindness to others.

Diana's legacy lives on in the charity, which honors young people following in her footsteps Photo: Getty Images

"Of course, we can never know what our mother would have gone on to do," William noted in a speech during the ceremony held at St. James Palace. "But in one sense Harry and I feel that our mother lives on in the countless acts of compassion and bravery that she inspires in others. And it is why we are so pleased that her name is being put to good use by the Diana Award to recognize young people who are making a mark on the world around them."