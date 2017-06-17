The Queen says the UK is 'United in our sadness' in her official birthday message The Monarch spoke of the country's 'sombre national mood' ahead of Trooping the Colour

Ahead of her annual Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, the Queen has released her official birthday message, recognising the sadness across the UK following the Grenfell Tower fire and terror attacks in London and Manchester. Buckingham Palace posted the heartfelt letter from her Majesty on their Twitter page, on the morning of her official birthday.

The Queen and Prince William visit the site of the Grenfell Tower fire

The message read: "Today is traditionally a day of celebration," said the Monarch. "This year, however, it is difficult to escape a very sombre national mood. In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies. As a nation, we continue to reflect and pray for all those who have been directly affected by these events. During recent visits in Manchester and London, I have been profoundly struck by the immediate inclination of people throughout the country to offer comfort and support to those in desperate need."

READ: The Queen and Prince William meet Grenfell Tower fire victims

The Queen continued: "Put to the test, the United Kingdom has been resolute in the face of adversity. United in our sadness, we are equally determined, without fear or favour, to support all those rebuilding lives so horribly affected by injury and loss." She signed the letter "Elizabeth R".

A message from The Queen on Her Majesty's Official Birthday. https://t.co/vaKt5qj7IZ pic.twitter.com/Tv7t9aB3PV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 17 June 2017

The sensitive message struck a chord with royal followers, with one commenting: "Perfect message from the perfect public servant. God Save the Queen." While another wrote: “Written from the heart and hands on experience. Thank you Your Majesty. Happy Birthday Mam. A third said: "It is no wonder she is still so beloved by her subjects – she truly understands them!"

Loading the player...

On Friday, The Queen and her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge visited the site of the Grenfell Tower fire in north Kensington, where thirty people have been confirmed dead and a further 70 are still missing. Her Majesty, 91, and Prince William paid a visit to the Westway Community Centre, where many residents sought emergency shelter following the terrifying blaze. The Queen spoke to members of the police force as well as volunteers and residents. William was unaccompanied by his wife Kate, who was attending the 1851 Trust Roadshow on the other side of town.

The Queen spoke to volunteers at the Westway Community Centre

On Thursday, the Queen paid tribute to the "bravery" of firefighters who battled the fire and praised the "incredible generosity" of volunteers offering their support. In a statement, she wrote: "My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire and the many people who are still critically ill in hospital. Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others," the statement read. "It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event."