People react to Kensington Palace's Father's Day post after Princess Charlotte is left out Princess Charlotte wasn't included in Kensington Palace's Father's Day post

Kensington Palace's official Twitter account celebrated Father's Day on Sunday by sharing a throwback snap of Prince Charles with his two sons, William and Harry, along with a photo of Prince William with his son, Prince George. They captioned the post: "Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day." However, people were quick to point out that William also has a daughter, Princess Charlotte, with many questioning why the little girl wasn't included in the post.

Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day pic.twitter.com/Lgm0ZnOCMT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2017

One person replied to the tweet writing: "Where's Charlotte? Isn't William also a dad to Charlotte or do only boys matter?", while another wrote: "Fathers are not only boys' fathers but also girls. Where is Charlotte?" Another pair had a discussion about the omission of the little Princess, with one writing: "Interesting they didn't do one with William & Charlotte?" while the other replied: "I thought that, too. I wonder why they didn't include Charlotte." Clarence House's Twitter account also shared a photo of Prince Philip with his son, Prince Charles, writing: "Happy #FathersDay! The Prince of Wales and his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, take part in a motorboat race on the Isle of Wight in 1958."

Princess Charlotte was missing from the post

The royal family were out in force this weekend for the annual Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday. Prince William and Kate's two children looked simply adorable as they joined their parents on Buckingham Palace's balcony. Charlotte was the image of her mum while dressed in a flowery pink frock, while George complimented his dad's William’s military dress in a cream button-down Peter Pan collar shirt along with tailored shorts and burgundy braces.