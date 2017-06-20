Everything you need to know about the man who designed Kate's Kensington Palace home London-based designer Ben Pentreath also helped Kate design her Norfolk country house

In a few weeks' time, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be making London their permanent base as they relocate from the country to the city, ahead of Prince George starting school in Battersea in September. They will be moving back to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace – their impeccably lavish home which Prince William and Kate spent months renovating a few years ago. At the time, Kate enlisted the help of in-demand interior designer Ben Pentreath, whose A-lister client list includes Liv Tyler and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Ben came at the recommendation of Prince Charles, after he worked on the Prince's Duchy of Cornwall estate and the Royal Pavilion in Poundbury, Dorchester. He also helped Kate design her country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, making sure to respect the building's Georgian architecture.

Ben Pentreath helped Kate design her Kensington Palace home

Ben, who is based in Bloomsbury, London and has a shop on Rugby Street, has a love for classic homes, but the architect isn't afraid to bring properties up to date with a splash of colour and some bright features. He is known for striking the balance by mixing antiques with contemporary pieces.

At Kensington Palace, he helped Kate settle on a neutral palette for her drawing room, combining gold framed artwork and ornate antiques with cream lamps, fluffy cushions and floor-length curtains. Candles, flowers, plants and plenty of picture frames are dotted around the room to provide that homely feel. The centre focus are the two sofas and chairs in neutral tones that sit around a cushioned octagonal coffee table. Gilt detailing and tapestry rugs are also prominent.

Ben is known for mixing antiques with contemporary pieces

The effect Ben has created is one of complete style and elegance, which is also mirrored in Kate's country mansion in Norfolk. While parts of the house, including Prince George's nursery and the drawing room, are traditional and classic, other areas reflect Ben's bold approach. For instance, Kate had the dining room painted jewel green.

It would come as no surprise if the Duchess enlisted Ben's help again to update her Kensington Palace home, ahead of the family's move this summer. She may even find inspiration in Ben's shop, Pentreath & Hall, which is described on the official website as "an Aladdin's cave of antiques, new homewares, and our growing range of exclusive decorative items". It continues: "The shop has become an outstanding destination for those seeking beautiful, unusual and decorative things for their home. "