The Duchess of Cambridge has an exciting, artsy engagement scheduled for next week. Kate will visit the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on Thursday 29 June where she will officially open the museum's new entrance, courtyard and exhibition gallery on Exhibition Road. The mum-of-two, who is passionate about the arts, will tour the V&A Exhibition Road Quarter's new spaces, and hear about the design and unique features of the building.

Kate will visit The Sackler Courtyard – the world's first porcelain tiled public courtyard – where she will unveil a commemorative plaque. She will attend a short reception in The Blavatnik Hall to meet guests involved in the project's delivery. Kate will also be shown around The Sainsbury Gallery, which is hosting a selection of temporary light and sound installations specifically for the opening.

The V&A Exhibition Road Quarter is the museum's largest architectural project undertaken in the last 100 years. Designed by British architect Amanda Levete and her practice AL_A, the project has created new public areas and gallery space for visitors, as well as a new public entrance via Exhibition Road. Kate will be able to experience all this as other museum-goers would.

The Duchess visits the museum in 2015 for a gala dinner

Her visit to the museum will no doubt be an exciting engagement for the creative royal. The Duchess has long been passionate about photography and the arts, having graduated from the University of St Andrews in 2005 with a 2:1 in History of Art. It was there that she met her future husband Prince William, who enrolled on the same degree before switching to Geography. Kate's various patronages reflect her love of art, including The National Portrait Gallery and The Art Room, a charity that works with children to increase their self-esteem, self-confidence and independence through art.