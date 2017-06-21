How Prince William is spending his 35th birthday with Kate and the kids The future King most recently attended Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour

Happy birthday Prince William! The future King turns 35 on Wednesday and to celebrate, William is spending the day privately with his family and friends. The royal will no doubt be showered with gifts from his loved ones, including his wife Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and tuck into a birthday cake and meal. Traditionally, members of the royal family celebrate their birthdays in private with no scheduled engagements, and William is expected to do the same following his recent string of public outings.

On Tuesday, the Prince joined the Queen and other members of the royal family at Ascot, where he enjoyed a sunny day out at the races. Last week, he also celebrated the Queen's official birthday at Trooping the Colour – a highlight in the British royal calendar that features a military parade and flypast at Buckingham Palace. Days before, William accompanied his grandmother to the site of the Grenfell Tower fire in west London, where he spoke to victims.

Loading the player...

He will likely have a low-key celebration at home or in the local area, much like the Cambridges have done in the past. Kate recently revealed that for Princess Charlotte's second birthday in May, the family invited friends and family over for "a little party".

William is making some big adjustments in his personal and public life. He is approaching the end of his career as an air ambulance pilot this summer, having worked for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity since 2015. He will become a full-time royal and take on more official duties, on behalf of the Queen.

Prince William is expected to spend the day in private

The Prince, Kate and their young children will also relocate to London for William's job. They are expected to move over the summer, just in time for three-year-old George to settle into city life and start at Thomas's Battersea school in September.