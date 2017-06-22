When Prince Harry might propose to Meghan Markle and his balancing act between being royal and 'ordinary' explained The royal also spoke about having children in a new interview with Newsweek

Though his father and brother are future Kings, Prince Harry has every intention of living an "ordinary life." The 32-year-old royal, who has been dating Suits actress Meghan Markle for nearly a year, revealed in a new interview with Newsweek that he plans on raising his future children the same way his late mother, Princess Diana did with him and Prince William. "My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people," he said. "Thank goodness I'm not completely cut off from reality. People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live."

Harry credits his mother Princess Diana for giving him and his brother an ordinary life Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Harry reveals he suffered from panic attacks after Diana's death

"I do my own shopping. Sometimes, when I come away from the meat counter in my local supermarket, I worry someone will snap me with their phone," he added. "But I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too." He paused, then said, "Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping."

Harry is not in a rush to tie the knot with girlfriend Meghan Markle Photo: 2017 REX Shutterstock /The Grosby Group

Harry noted in the interview that he "shut down" his emotions for nearly 20 years. However, now he wants the world to see what a passionate person he is. "Sometimes, I can have too much passion," he admitted. "It has got me into trouble in the past, partly because I cannot stand the idea of people mincing around the subject rather than just getting on with it."

MORE: Meghan supports her royal beau during a polo match

While the British Prince hopes he will be a father one day, a source close to Harry revealed to the magazine that the Queen's grandson is not in any rush to propose to his American girlfriend. The insider shared, "They obviously get on very well and have a lot in common, but they have not known each other that long. They need to find out if they can have an ordinary relationship within a very unusual setting. I don’t think anything will happen until the end of the year."

The Prince opened up about the future of the monarchy Photo: Getty Images

While the ginger-haired royal may not be ready to get down on one knee just yet, Prince George's uncle is eager to give the British monarchy a 21st century facelift. "The monarchy is a force for good," Harry said. "We want to carry on the positive atmosphere that the Queen has achieved for over 60 years, but we won’t be trying to fill her boots."

Meghan's royal beau continued, "We are involved in modernising the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people…. Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time." As for whether his "ordinary" lifestyle approach takes away from the mystery of the royal family, Harry confessed, "It's a tricky balancing act. We don't want to dilute the magic… The British public and the whole world need institutions like it."