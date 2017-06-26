Lady Louise Windsor, 13, takes after grandfather Prince Philip carriage driving The young lady's grandfather Prince Philip fell in love with the sport in 1971

Lady Louise Windsor is already a talented equestrian, taking after her grandmother the Queen, but it seems the young royal is also following in the footsteps of her grandfather Prince Philip. The 13-year-old showed off her carriage driving skills over the weekend – a sport that the Duke of Edinburgh, 96, took up aged 50 after he quit polo.

Louise was pictured competing in the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers on Sunday, with members of the royal family cheering her on. Prince Philip looked on with pride as he watched his teenage granddaughter, who was a pro in her khaki riding gear and helmet. Louise's father Prince Edward and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, nine, were also among the spectators.

Lady Louise Windsor is a fan of carriage driving

Prince Philip, who was admitted to hospital for two nights last week, looked to be on good form as he attended the equestrian event at Windsor. He drove himself and the Queen in a Land Rover and presented prizes to winners at the end of the show. It was the Duke's first high-profile appearance since his hospitalisation; the monarch's husband was being treated for an infection.

Although the Prince is due to retire from official duties in the autumn, he is still keeping active and continues to pursue his passion of carriage driving. Philip, who fell in love with the sport in 1971, most recently took the reins on Friday, just a couple of days after being discharged from hospital. In 2004, Philip revealed his love for carriage driving in his book, 30 Years On and Off The Box Seat.

Prince Philip looked to be on good form following his hospitalisation

"I am getting old," he wrote. "My reactions are getting slower and my memory is unreliable. But, I have not lost the sheer pleasure of driving a team through the British countryside." He added: "I have been fortunate to have had a longer innings than most, and I have no intention of giving up while I have a team of willing ponies and dedicated grooms." The Prince was very instrumental in the development of carriage driving and has represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.