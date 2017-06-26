Prince Charles and Camilla return to Manchester Arena following terror attack The royal couple met staff who were first on the scene immediately after the attack

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall made a poignant visit to Manchester Arena on Monday, a month after the terror attack that left 22 people dead and over 100 injured. The royal couple met a number of Manchester Arena senior management were on duty at the time of the attack, who offered their assistance to the victims who had been attending Ariana Grande's concert on 22 May.

Charles and Camilla paid tribute to the bravery and work of the first responders, which included the arena's security provider, Showsec, and medical provider, Emergency Training Limited. The British Transport Police, Greater Manchester Police, North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire Service all assisted on the night.

Prince Charles and Camilla met first responders at Manchester Arena

Camilla speaks for first time about life in the royal family

After thanking staff who were on the scene, Charles and Camilla then visited Manchester Town Hall where they attended a roundtable discussion with community leaders and young people. In the ten-minute discussion, the royals heard about the impact the recent terror attack has had on local communities, and how Manchester united in the immediate aftermath. The discussion included representatives from the Prince's Trust who lead projects in Manchester. During the reception, Charles and Camilla praised those involved in helping the public, including medical staff from all eight hospitals involved in the emergency response.

The royals thanked staff for their assistance and bravery

Following the horrific attack in May, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen and the royal family. It read: "The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert. I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

"I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care. And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity. ELIZABETH R."