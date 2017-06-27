Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia holiday with Princess Madeleine and family The families are in Saint-Tropez

With just a few months before their second child is due, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia flocked to the South of France for a babymoon. The Swedish royal couple were accompanied on their vacation by their one-year-old son Prince Alexander as well as Carl's younger sister Princess Madeleine and her family — husband Christopher O'Neill, daughter Princess Leonore, three, and son Prince Nicolas, two.

Carl (left) and his sister Madeleine (second from right) are vacationing in the South of France with their respective spouses, Princess Sofia and Chris O'Neill Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

The Swedish outlet, the Expressen published photos on Monday, 26 June of Sofia and her sister-in-law strolling on beach together in Saint-Tropez. The 32-year-old expectant mum, who is due in September, showed off her growing baby bump in a black ensemble, which she accessorized with a straw bucket hat. King Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter, 35, looked equally summer ready sporting a white sleeveless blouse, skirt and white fedora.

Commenting on the royals' getaway, Swedish Royal Court Communications Director Margareta Thorgren told the Expressen, "[Members] of the royal family are on a private holiday in France." The group's holiday comes ahead of the royal family's annual summer photocall at Öland's Solliden Palace, which is the royal's summer residence.

Carl and Sofia are already parents to son Prince Alexander Photo: The Royal Court, Sweden

The Prince Couple announced in March that Sofia is pregnant. "We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander. We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family," they said in a statement.

Last summer after welcoming their son in April of 2016, the pair opened up about the joys of parenthood. Sofia told Sweden's Svenskdam, "It's amazing," adding, "Having children changes your whole life." She also noted, "[Alexander] is very sweet and well-behaved." Carl also discussed his new role as a first-time dad telling the outlet that it took "some adjustment, of course, but it is still absolutely amazing and wonderful."