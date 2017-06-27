Meghan Markle touches down in London to visit boyfriend Prince Harry The couple recently spent a few days together in Toronto

Meghan Markle has touched down in London to visit her boyfriend Prince Harry. The Suits actress, who has been filming the seventh season of the show in Toronto, arrived in the UK on Monday morning and is staying at Kensington Palace. Meghan, 35, was photographed flying out of Toronto the night before, with a source telling E! News: "She looked happy and pleased to be greeted by airport personnel. She carried her one bag and was accompanied by private security from the car to the gate."

While the main reason for her trip is to see boyfriend Prince Harry, a source close to the actress says she has "other work" to attend to while in London. The couple will no doubt enjoy some downtime together this week before Harry's next official engagement on Thursday, when he will accompany the Queen to the 2017 Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan was spotted flying out of Toronto on Sunday evening

His last high-profile appearance was at Trooping the Colour on 17 June, where he joined the royal family in celebrating the Queen's official birthday. But shortly after, Harry is believed to have flown to Toronto to spend time with his girlfriend. The couple regularly jet back and forth between the Prince's hometown of London and Meghan's base of Toronto, where Suits is filmed.

An insider told E! News that the lovebirds "relaxed" at home, "cooking meals together and eating outside in the garden a lot. It's Meghan's favourite 'room' in the house. She calls it a room because it's the perfect patio space." The couple managed to fly under the radar and spent time catching up with Meghan's friends. The source added: "Harry loves being part of her world in Toronto. It's nice getting away from London every now and then—although they both love London, too."

The couple were recently pictured kissing at the polo

The transatlantic couple will soon be celebrating their first anniversary. Harry and Meghan are believed to have started dating last summer, after being introduced by a mutual friend. The Prince confirmed his romance in November, when he released a heartfelt statement asking the press and public for privacy.