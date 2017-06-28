The Princess Diana HELLO! magazine cover that was never published Prince William and Prince Harry's mother was pictured on holiday

This is a photo of the magazine cover that HELLO! was due to publish on 6 September 1997. The striking image of Princess Diana on holiday, now free to steer her own course and mulling her next move, never made it to press. Instead, the appalling news from Paris of Diana's death on 31 August meant that that week's issue had a darker and tragically different cover.

This HELLO! cover was never published due to the Princess' sudden death

The statuesque beauty contemplating the azure waters of the Mediterranean must have thought the possibilities in her life were as limitless as the horizon. Looking down to sea, Diana seemed to communicate that she was ready to take the plunge into a new role. She had been the world's most famous Princess-bride and then the poster girl divorcee; she had been a celebrated fashion plate who could make a designer's reputation; she had been a healing angel soothing the sick and the afflicted; she had been adored and had then withstood the shocks as the tabloid media grew ever more critical.

Diana was about to engineer her most dazzling and audacious reinvention yet. The Princess was hoping to become a roving global British ambassador, flying into trouble spots to promote her favoured humanitarian causes. She'd even organised media training to allow her to make in-depth documentaries devoted to her campaigns. Today, Diana would perhaps be the most brilliantly connected humanitarian on the planet, an inspiration to stars like Angelina Jolie, George Clooney and Shakira, with a social media reach running into the millions.

Princess Diana passed away on 31 August

