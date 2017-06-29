Prince William and Kate's secret visit to MI6 revealed The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last visited the headquarters of the Secret Intelligence Service in 2012

Prince William and Kate managed to fly under the radar as they paid a secret visit to MI6 on Wednesday. The couple's appointment was a private one, and followed the tradition of the royal family supporting the country's security services. Kensington Palace released a statement to HELLO! Online, confirming: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Headquarters of the Secret Intelligence Services at Vauxhall Cross, London, on Wednesday 28th June 2017."

They added: "The royal family has a long history of supporting the security services and this visit was in that tradition. The visit was the Duke and the Duchess's second visit to the Headquarters of the Secret Intelligence Service. (They previously visited in 2012)." Little more is known about the top-secret visit, and William and Kate were not pictured arriving or leaving the central London headquarters.

Prince William and Kate, previously pictured in Paris, visited MI6 on Wednesday

This weekend, Prince William and Kate will carry out another private engagement. The couple, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and William's brother Prince Harry, will attend a private service on Saturday 1 July to re-dedicate Princess Diana's grave, on what would have been her 56th birthday. The service will be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury at Althorp House, Diana's family home.

On Thursday, the Duchess stepped out for a high-profile engagement at the Victoria & Albert museum. Kate, 35, had the honour of opening the museum's new entrance, courtyard and gallery on Exhibition Road. The creative royal, who studied history of art at university, was one of the first to preview the museum's new spaces and heard about the design and unique features of the building. Kate was her elegant self in a modern Gucci tweed mini-dress, which retails for £2,300.