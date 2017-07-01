The Cambridges and Prince Harry re-dedicate Princess Diana's grave at private service The service was held on what would have been Diana’s 56th birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attended a private service on Saturday, 1 July, to re-dedicate Princess Diana’s grave, on what would have been her 56th birthday. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also set to attend the special ceremony at Althorp House in honour of their late grandmother.

Kensington Palace said in a statement on Wednesday: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will attend a private service to re-dedicate the grave of Diana, Princess of Wales at Althorp House on Saturday 1 July. The service, which will fall on what would have been The Princess's birthday, will be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by her family."

Princess Diana's grave at Althorp House

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death. Prince Harry was just 12-years-old when his mother was tragically killed in Paris, and recently opened up about his anguish at having to walk behind his mother’s coffin at her funeral. Harry joined his father, Prince Charles, grandfather Prince Philip, 15-year-old brother Prince William and uncle, Earl Spencer, at the procession through the streets of London.

The Cambridge family and Prince Harry are set to attend the special service

Speaking to Newsweek magazine, the Prince said: "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me, while millions more did on television. I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don't think it would happen today." Both Prince William and Harry also spoke out about the aftermath of their mother’s untimely death in an upcoming BBC documentary, revealing that they both felt they had let Diana down in life.

Prince William and Harry have spoken out about the impact their mother's death had on them

"Part of the reason why Harry and I want to do this is because we feel we owe it to her," William said. "I think an element of it is feeling like we let her down when we were younger. We couldn't protect her. We feel we at least owe her 20 years on to stand up for her name and remind everybody of the character and person that she was. Do our duties as sons in protecting her."

Prince Harry added: "When she died there was such an outpouring of emotion and love which was quite, which was quite shocking. It was beautiful at the same time, and it was amazing, now looking back at it, it was amazing that our mother had such a huge effect on so many people.''