See rare photos of Tatiana Casiraghi and children paying homage to Grace Kelly for Baby Dior anniversary

It’s rare to see photos of Tatiana Santo Domingo and her children Alexandre and India, who she shares with husband Andrea Casiraghi. However, the Monaco royals recently stepped into the spotlight to honor Baby Dior’s 50th anniversary and their beloved Grace Kelly. Stunning images by photographer Elisabeth Toll were published to the Baby Dior Instagram page throughout June, showcasing beautiful moments between Tatiana and her two children at Gstaad Palace in Switzerland.

Tatiana Casiraghi held her son Alexandre tight in one of the Baby Dior photos

The newest pic captured the 33-year-old mum tightly holding her four-year-old son Alexandre to her chest. The little boy, who the family has affectionately nicknamed Sasha, is clad with the latest clothing from the Baby Dior ‎collection. Tatiana describes the designs as “classic, beautiful and adorable!” according to a quote in the company’s caption.

Tatiana, Alexandre and India Casiraghi at Gstaad Palace

On June 8, Baby Dior’s official Instagram shared a photo of Tatiana with Alexandre and two-year-old India, Grace Kelly’s great-grandchildren, relaxing on a bed in a room at the luxurious Gstaad Palace. Over the years, the famed hotel has hosted glittering guests like Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana, Michael Jackson and, of course, Grace Kelly and husband Prince Rainier.

Along with the adorable photo, the brand wrote: “50 years ago, for the inauguration of the first #BabyDior boutique, we were honored to have as special guest H.R.H Princess Grace of Monaco, and ever since the royal family ties have remained intact. A half-century on, in the elegant and inviting setting of @GstaadPalace, Tatiana Casiraghi, wife of Andrea Casiraghi, eldest son of H.R.H Princess Caroline of Hanover, poses alongside her two children, India and Sasha, both dressed in the latest Baby Dior creations!”

Grace Kelly helped open the first Baby Dior boutique

Baby Dior launched the series of Monaco-focused photos with a throwback picture of Grace Kelly opening their very first boutique. They proudly said: “50 years ago the inauguration of the first #BabyDior boutique at 28 Avenue Montaigne in Paris took place. It was opened by Marc Bohan, then the Creative Director of Dior, with a very special guest by his side, H.R.H Princess Grace of Monaco. The Baby Dior close association with the Monegasque first family continues to this very day. Stay connected to find out how!”