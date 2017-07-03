Princess Mary of Denmark welcomes new member to the family! The Danish royal family's pet dog Ziggy passed away in April

There's a new addition to the Danish royal family! Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary are now the proud owners of a new pet dog called Grace. The couple welcomed their furry friend to Gråsten Palace over the weekend and their four children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are no doubt ecstatic about the new arrival.

The Danish royal palace posted a couple of photos of the gorgeous dog on Instagram, writing: "Yesterday the Crown Prince family welcomed their new dog Grace at Gråsten Castle. Grace is a border collie and is from the same family as the family's former dog Ziggy."

I går sagde Kronprinsfamilien velkommen til deres nye hund Grace på Gråsten Slot. Grace er en border collie og er i familie med familiens tidligere hund Ziggy. 📸 H.K.H. Kronprinsessen © A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS (@detdanskekongehus) on Jul 2, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

Princess Mary has a new pet dog, Grace

The royal family's pet dog Ziggy sadly died in April. He had been a part of the family for 12 years and was a wedding gift to Mary and her husband. At the time, the palace shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram that read: "Ziggy was a faithful and loving dog, who unfortunately suffered from chronic renal failure and osteoarthritis. Despite this, he had a high quality of life to the end."

Princess Mary, 45, has previously spoken to HELLO! about her brown and white border collie. Describing a typical morning in the royal residence with her four children, Mary said: "In the morning we make porridge, and all sit around the dining table. Then we talk and eat, while our dog Ziggy runs in and out. It's really cosy."

Grace is from the same family as Ziggy, Mary's previous pet

Ziggy was much-loved by the Danish royals, who have a number of pets. The collie was often spotted at various official photocalls with the Danish royal family; he also shared the spotlight with Princess Mary in 2013, posing with her in a feature for The Australian Women's Weekly magazine. The Danish Kennel Club presented him as a wedding gift to Mary and her husband Frederik in 2004 as a celebration of their marriage. At the time, the three-month-old pup was called Jezabel, but Mary renamed the young pooch Ziggy.