Prince Charles and Camilla get a serious case of the giggles in Canada

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall struggled to control their emotions as they were treated to a display of Inuit throat singing during their visit to Canada last week. The royal couple burst out laughing as they listened to the unusual technique, with footage showing Charles and Camilla catching each other's eyes and giggling uncontrollably at the performance. Inuit singing is traditionally performed in a duet by female singers, who compete to see who can last the longest. They sing by breathing in and out, and the person who manages to keep going is declared the winner.

Charles and Camilla, who are said to have first bonded over their shared sense of humour, arrived in Canada last Thursday for the start of a three-day visit arranged to coincide with Canada's 150th birthday. It was the future king's 18th tour of the nation, and his fourth with wife Camilla; the couple's most recent royal visit was conducted in May 2014, during which they visited Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba.

The 2017 Royal Tour took place between 29 June and 1 July. Charles and Camilla visited Iqaluit, Nunavut, on June 29; Canadian Forces Base Trenton and Wellington, Prince Edward County, Ontario, on June 30; and Canada's Capital Region on July 1. Last year Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte travelled to Canada for a week-long visit.