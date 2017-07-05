Prince Harry to meet music royalty Harry Styles – get the details The royal, 32, will attend the world premiere of Dunkirk at Odeon Leicester Square

When Harry met Harry! Prince William's brother is due to meet music royalty next week when he attends the world premiere of Dunkirk at Odeon Leicester Square in London. Prince Harry, 32, will be a guest of honour at the screening alongside Harry Styles, who is making his movie debut in the Christopher Nolan-directed film. Other guests confirmed to attend on Thursday 13 July are Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy.

Three veterans who served in Dunkirk, Kosovo and Afghanistan will also attend the premiere with Prince Harry. Before the film, Harry will host the veterans – George Wagner, Gemma Morgan and Louis Nethercott – and other Dunkirk war heroes at a reception at Kensington Palace. The three veterans have featured in a short film created by Contact charity to showcase the lasting impacts of war on servicemen's mental health. George, Gemma and Louis have shared their experiences and talked about the support they received when they returned home. The short film will be shown on big screens in Leicester Square on the night of the premiere.

Prince Harry will attend the world premiere of Dunkirk

Dunkirk tells the story of the successful armed forces evacuation during the Second World War. The film starts with hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops trapped on the beach in France with their backs to the sea. They face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in. The film is told from three perspectives – the air, land and sea.

Harry Styles, who plays a soldier, will also be in attendance

One Direction singer Harry, 23, plays soldier Alex. His co-star Fionn Whitehead, 20, recently opened up about the "hysteria" surrounding the singer-turned-actor's role in the film. "He's great, he's a good actor and a lovely guy," Fionn told Digital Spy. "I think the hysteria – [perhaps] it should have been expected when you take a figure like that. I think it's got a bit silly really."

Fionn added: "I think the focus should not be Harry Styles doing a movie, it should be on the piece in general or his ability to act. And he's great. People are putting too much emphasis on Harry being in it, but that is in no means a reflection on him. He hasn't asked for any of this. In terms of the media, they have put too much emphasis on this one guy instead of the piece as a whole and the ensemble as a whole."