Prince Charles' 'concern' over Prince Harry serving in the army Prince Charles opened up about the "pride and concern" he had when Harry was in the army

Speaking at a 60th anniversary celebration of the Army Air Corps, Prince Charles spoke about the "concern" he felt over Prince Harry serving as a helicopter pilot in the service. Speaking to the crowd at Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday, he said: "As the father of a former Army Air Corps pilot myself, I am very much aware of the mixed emotions of pride and concern involved in your children embarking on helicopter training and operations."

The first-in-line to the throne continued: "I have no doubt that it is the unfaltering support, provided by those at home, that allows our soldiers to manage so well when the going gets tough… Army aviation has evolved continuously and has played a vital role in many of the key operations world-wide. The campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan have demonstrated the decisive contribution that soldiers in the air can make to the outcome of the land-air battle."

Prince Harry has previously opened up about his time in the army. During a visit to the charity Help for Heroes, he said that he missed the "black humour" of the army, and the camaraderie of army life. Speaking about military mental health, he said: "Getting back your mental as well as your physical fitness is a really important thing. One of the biggest struggles is accepting that there is a problem in the first place."

He continued: "Getting back your mental health, mental wellbeing, your mental fitness is a really important thing. Rather than operating at fifty or sixty per cent you can operate at eighty or ninety percent and be a better person. Look at what you have achieved with this. It is remarkable. I thought I was good at carpentry, but clearly I'm not."