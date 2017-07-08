The Monaco royals head to Hanover for Prince Ernst-August Jr.'s wedding

Princess Caroline of Monaco’s stepson Prince Ernst-August Jr. and his fiancé Ekaterina Malysheva married on Saturday, July 8 in Hanover, Germany. Though the groom’s father and Caroline's ex-husband Prince Ernst August, did not attend due to a financial dispute, the German royals wed before 600 guests in the Market Church, as well as thousands of members of the public, who gathered outside.

Prince Ernst-August Jr. and his fiancé Ekaterina Malysheva have married Photo: Getty Images

The ceremony was a fanfare, complete with a stunning silk-lined carriage, various celebrations, traditional costumes and royal attendees. The Prince's 31-year-old bride Ekaterina, a London-based fashion designer, was picture-perfect in a custom hand-embroidered Chantilly lace gown with pearl detail by Lebanese designer Sandra Mansour.

Royals from near and far traveled to see the gorgeous bride and her 33-year-old royal groom wed. The happy couple had officially tied the knot in a civil wedding on Thursday, July 6 at the town hall in Hanover, but also desired a weekend church service followed by two private receptions: a luncheon at the historic Herrenhauser Gardens and an evening reception at Marienburg Castle.

Photo: Getty Images

Though Ernst-August Jr.’s stepmom Princess Caroline chose not to attend the celebrations, her immediate family (including all of her children) did. Caroline's sons and daughters brought along their husbands, wives and children for the services both on Thursday and Saturday. Caroline’s 17-year-old daughter and Ernst's half-sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover, who was escorted by her boyfriend, was spotted outside the church helping to gather up the bridal gown's long train. The Princess was an ethereal beauty in a chiffon light pink embroidered dress.

Alexandra’s 30-year-old sister Charlotte Casiraghi also looked elegant at the affair, donning a black and white ensemble, and sun-protecting straw hat. She arrived at the event with her brother Pierre Casiraghi, who appeared dapper in a crisp suit, and his stylish wife Beatrice Borromeo, who wore a beige turban. Ernst-August Jr.’s stepbrother Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo also traveled to Hanover for the wedding. The couple brought their little ones, four-year-old son Sasha and two-year-old daughter India, along to the church lavish ceremony.

Photo: Getty Images

Although all of the guests showed their love and support, the absence of the groom’s father was apparent. Prince Ernst-August previously opened up about the wedding, telling a German outlet: "The decision was not easy for me, because it concerns my son. But I am forced to do so in order to preserve the interests of the House of Hanover and the property, including cultural property, which has been its property for centuries."

The 63-year-old told the newspaper Handelsblatt that he opposes the marriage, adding, "I continue to hope that my son will eventually think of the best interests of our family and yield. I am ready for discussion and reconciliation." The father-of-three is reportedly requesting that his son return all of the gifts he was given from 2004 to 2006, including Marienburg Castle.