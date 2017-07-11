The Queen's personal car with built-in handbag tray goes up for auction Her Majesty asked for an extendable handbag tray and no cigar lighters or ashtrays in her car

One of the Queen's bespoke cars is being auctioned by H&H Classics and is expected to fetch between £45,000 and £55,000. Her Majesty and Prince Philip used to be driven around in the custom Daimler Majestic 4.0 LWB car from June 2001 to January 2007 before it was given to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust. The Queen used the car in her private time, travelling from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle with her husband; Daimlers feature predominantly in her personal car collection, while Bentleys and Rolls-Royces are used for public engagements.

The royal car was fitted to the Queen's exact requirements, from its colour to interior features. Much like Prince Philip and Prince Charles, the Queen is known to favour dark green hues for her own personal cars. She had an extendable handbag tray built into the car in between the two front seats, and also asked for no ashtrays or cigar lighters as she doesn't smoke and prefers those around her not to either.

The Queen owned the bespoke car for six years © H&H Classics

She also had special equipment fitted in the back so that she could keep in touch with the government and Home Office. In addition, convoy lights have been nestled either side of the rear-view mirror, so that the Queen would be immediately apparent to members of her security team, especially at times of poor visibility.

The Queen asked for a built-in handbag tray to be fitted in the car © H&H Classics

The Queen owned the car for nearly six years, before replacing it with another Daimler. A letter on file from Jaguar Heritage confirms: "She drove the car herself and it was also used as a royal relief vehicle. We gained control of the car when it was returned to Special Vehicles… The car was first registered on 4th June 2001 and we acquired it in January 2007."

The H&H Classics auction for the Queen's car will take place on 26 July at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford.