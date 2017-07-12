Prince Charles and Camilla welcome King Felipe and Queen Letizia during royal visit The Prince of Wales and Camilla joined the Spanish royals for a carriage ride

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall gave King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain a royal welcome on Wednesday, and accompanied them in the car journey to the Horse Guards Parade where the group, joined the Queen and Prince Philip.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall greeted the Spanish royals

Prince Charles was dressed to the nines for the occasion in a navy suit, while Camilla wore a cream ensemble, accessorising the look with a hat adorned with feathers and a pearl necklace. Meanwhile, Queen Letizia showed off her signature style in a stunning yellow dress with a matching coat. The group exchanged pleasantries on their way to the ceremonial welcome and, where the Guard of Honour will give a Royal Salute and the Spanish National Anthem will be played.

Letizia and Camilla waved at the crowd

The royal couple arrived at Luton airport for the official state visit on Tuesday evening, and were greeted on behalf of the Queen by the Viscount Brookeborough, Lord-in-Waiting. The Spanish royals have a busy day ahead of them; they will accompany the Queen to view an exhibition in the Picture Gallery, enjoy an afternoon tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, will make a visit to the Palace of Westminster and enjoy a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in the evening. The couple, who are in the UK until Friday, will also visit Westminster Abbey, attend a reception at the Spanish Ambassador's Residence, and will meet Theresa May at Downing Street during their official visit.