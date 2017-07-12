Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry to attend lavish state banquet with Spanish royals The state banquet is being held at Buckingham Palace in honour of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

Our favourite royal trio will be making a joint appearance on Wednesday evening as they attend the Queen's state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Prince William and his wife Kate, and William's younger brother Prince Harry, are all expected to attend the lavish event, which is being held in honour of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, who are currently on a three-day visit to the UK.

The black-tie affair will take place in the palace ballroom. Around 170 guests are usually invited to dine at the horseshoe-shaped table, which is laden with floral decorations, candelabra and six glasses per person – for water, a champagne toast, red and white wines, a dessert wine and port. It takes three days to lay the table and the Queen, a meticulous hostess, likes to run her eye over the preparations.

Her Majesty, 91, and King Felipe, 49, will both make speeches at the start of the meal and are expected to sit at the top table. A toast is customarily held to welcome the Queen's royal guests of honour. Earlier on Wednesday, Felipe and Letizia were given a grand ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, after which they enjoyed a carriage ride down the Mall and back to Buckingham Palace. The royals, who are staying at the palace, had lunch with the Queen and viewed a display of Spanish items from the royal collection.

From a fashion point of view, Wednesday's state banquet is an extremely exciting occasion. Guests will be dressed to the nines, and Kate, 35, is expected to wear one of her glamorous evening gowns and a glittering tiara. Fashionistas will also be keeping a close eye on what Letizia wears; the Spanish queen is known for her impeccable style and show-stopping outfits.