Prince Charles takes us inside his Clarence House home: see rare photos The future King showed off his paternal side as he welcomed press into his home

Prince Charles may be the future King, but at the end of the day, the royal is a doting father and grandfather. The Queen's son showed off his paternal side as he welcomed King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain – as well as the press – into his home, Clarence House. The Spanish royals are currently on a three-day state visit to the UK and enjoyed afternoon tea with Charles and his wife Camilla on Wednesday.

Photos from the intimate gathering showed the couple's immaculate living room, which was decorated with sweet family portraits. One picture frame contained a photo of Charles' younger son, Prince Harry, while another on a table showed a photo of Charles' grandson Prince George. The photo of the then-three month old was taken at George's christening, and showed the royal family's four generations and line of succession – the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

A photo of Prince Harry and Prince George can be seen in the background

Earlier in the day, Felipe and Letizia were treated to an official ceremonial welcome by the Queen and Prince Philip at Horse Guards Parade. The Spanish king was invited to inspect the guard of honour with Prince Philip, after which they were driven by carriage down the Mall to Buckingham Palace. The royals then enjoyed lunch at the palace.

The Spanish royals are on a three-day state visit to the UK

Although the meal was private, fans were given a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what the royals tucked into for their lunch courtesy of The Royal Family Instagram account. A series of photos posted on Wednesday showed some of the different courses they enjoyed, including a light salad served with king prawns and mozzarella. After lunch, Felipe and Letizia viewed an exhibition in the Picture Gallery from the Royal Collection relating to Spain.